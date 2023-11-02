Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Felicia’s faith of a mustard seed…

Life in the Big Brother 25 house tonight is one of trepidation and anticipation rolled into one. We’re over watching Matt, Jag, and Bowie, who continue to make remarks that are agonizing to watch. All of them at this point need a real lesson in humility, but when are they going to get it?

Well, at the moment, this is where we look mostly in the direction here of Felicia, who still has that faith of a mustard seed moving into the final four Head of Household.

If there is one thing that we can give the show’s oldest houseguest credit for right now, it is studying her butt off tonight in the event that a possible mental competition down the road. She’s also gotten some advice from Cirie and really, the two are helping each other out at this point, knowing that only one of them will stick around. (Cirie is departing tomorrow night.)

If there is one thing we can ask for production…

Can we just have a fair final four HoH where everyone has an equal chance of winning? We don’t want anything that is altogether physical at this point!

The one thing that we do appreciate from Felicia is that seemingly, she doesn’t want to cook for anyone tonight after being isolated for some of the past few days. Good for her taking a stand! She knows where she is at in the game in the event that she stays, and she just needs to win! There’s honestly not much more to say about Matt, Jag, and Bowie other than that they’ve really let the game get to their heads. Sometimes, Big Brother can bring the worst out in someone where they get too much power and feel totally safe. You never know when comeuppance could arrive for any of them in the game.

