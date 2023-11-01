Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cirie, Felicia campaign (day 92)

Even though the eviction plan seemed to be set days ago within the Big Brother 25 house, Cirie and Felicia are still trying their best! Today, both of them campaigned in the hopes of sticking around in the game a little bit longer, knowing that they don’t have any real power with Jag and Bowie Jane being the only two people who are voting.

We’ll give both of these women a good bit of credit at the moment, mostly because they didn’t have to try that hard given the way that Matt, Jag, and Bowie have treated them all week. They’ll get plenty of love outside the house, so they at least don’t have to worry about that.

Both Felicia and Cirie each made their campaigns over the past few hours and ironically, they weren’t all that different. When it comes to Cirie, for example, she noted that Felicia is not someone you want at the end of the game given her age, the adversity she’s faced, or the story she can tell. Cirie seems to be arguing that nobody would vote for her to win and, ironically, Felicia’s argument is that everyone would vote for Cirie to win and she’s already got some guaranteed votes.

Cirie tried not to push the issue too much, noting directly to Jag and Bowie Jane that they have both promised her safety. What she is trying to do here is clearly expose them as liars if she gets evicted, most likely to Matt since she’s been trying to say that the two are playing him. They are to an extent, but Matt’s more complicit in everything than Cirie even realizes at this point.

In actuality, Cirie does at least know that her spot is far from secure, given that Felicia has also been promised safety by the two. They are lying to someone, and it obviously is Cirie. Getting rid of her is the right move, as she is the far better strategic threat. The problem here is the way in which it’s happening.

