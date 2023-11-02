Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 return date: ‘Run with the Devil’

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to see the Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 return date? What about some other details?

The first thing that we should really do here is get a little bit of the bad news out of the way — after all, there is no sense in stretching this out! There is no new installment next week, as we are going to see instead a brief hiatus due in part to a Presidential debate. (The same goes for the show’s Wednesday night companion in Quantum Leap.) The plan, at least for now, is to bring both of these series back on Wednesday, November 15.

The title for Magnum PI season 5 episode 16, if you have not heard, is “Run with the Devil.” Meanwhile, the extended hiatus below per NBC has all of the details as to what’s coming:

11/15/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins agree to help a teenage Amish boy who has traveled to Hawaii in search of his runaway sister. Rick sets out to find TC a date to the Marine Corps Ball.

The Marine Corps Ball story is the one part of the episode that we were not aware of until this point and honestly, we’re really stoked to see that play out! It really just feels like the sort of thing that could be super fun, given that it allows Rick to play wingman and there could be awkward humor aplenty.

Now that we’ve said this, do all roads eventually lead back to Mahina? That has to be something to think about, at least for the time being! We do think there are feelings still there, and the challenge for Stephen Hill’s character is going to be trying to find a way to earn her trust back. It shouldn’t be easy, given that he has let her down by ghosting her on multiple occasions.

Remember now that we are at the halfway point through season 5 — admittedly, that makes everything a little bittersweet for now.

