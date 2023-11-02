Magnum PI season 6: A look at the latest revival billboard

We are now into the month of November and with that, the effort to get a Magnum PI season 6 continues.

Has NBC heard the pleas of the fans to un-cancel the show? At this point, we are pretty darn sure that they are aware of them! Whether or not that turns into anything more remains to be seen, but this is really a case of just continuing to get the word out, week after week. The network has been largely silent on most of their programming ever since the start of the WGA strike in May, and that has carried over into where we are in the SAG-AFTRA strike now.

Want to see the latest New York City – Times Square billboard, designed to raise awareness? You can see it now over here! This billboard was live both yesterday as well as today, and it goes to show further the passion and dedication that all of the fans have. This also represents the audience stepping up to the plate to help promote the show when the cast cannot.

Beyond tweeting and discussing billboards, what else can you do? to promote the show? That’s a fair question, but there’s a good chance that you are doing a lot of it already. Watch the show live, DVR it, or watch the next day on Peacock. Meanwhile, the first four seasons are available over on Freevee. The better the cumulative viewership is for all of these things, the better off everything is at the end of the day.

Remember here that in the end, the powers-that-be do have a considerable amount of time in order to figure out what they want to do here. They are going to have to re-sign the cast no matter when they decide to bring Magnum PI back (provided that they want it), and that is also regardless of when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. This is another component that has to be considered here, but for now, the best thing that many fans can do is simple: Remind the studios behind the scenes that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is a profitable, successful enterprise that will continue to find new viewers.

Also, isn’t this the sort of show that almost every network should want these days? We tend to think so!

