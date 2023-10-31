Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Early details!

We have already noted that we will be seeing Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 a little bit later than first expected in November. Because there is a debate scheduled on NBC for Wednesday, November 8, you will be waiting until November 15 to see that Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series once more.

So what can we expect when the show does come back? Well, think in terms of a story now titled “Run with the Devil” — in other words, another perfect name for a show like this. While we don’t have too many details on what’s ahead yet, the short synopsis via SpoilerTV does a reasonably good job of setting the stage:

Magnum and Higgins help an Amish teen who has traveled to Hawaii in search of his runaway sister.

On paper, this sounds like a pretty fantastic fish out of water story, especially since we don’t actually hear that much about Amish people on scripted television. (Typically, you have to venture over to documentaries or reality shows for that.) Of course, we definitely think that what we’re going to see here is a little bit more complicated than you would first imagine. Isn’t that often the case here?

One other thing that you have to remember entering episode 16 is simply where it sits within the home stretch. After it airs, there are only four more confirmed episodes … and that could be it. We’re still rallying for a season 6 and hope it happens somewhere, but nothing is guaranteed. The best thing that everyone can do in order to ensure we get more is to watch live — and also convince your friends and family to do the same! You can also stream season 5 on Peacock, whereas the first four seasons (the ones that originally aired on CBS) are available over on Amazon Freevee.

If you haven’t heard, there will be some closure to a lot of stories in the upcoming finale … but that won’t stop us from wanting more.

