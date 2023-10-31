Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 video: Magnum, Higgins, and kids

In some of the previews that we’ve seen already for Magnum PI season 5 episode 15, there is one thing that feels abundantly clear. Magnum and Higgins are going to be facing some big questions about becoming parents!

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

Of course, with that being said, they won’t necessarily be doing it in a straightforward way. As many (us included) have suggested already, the two are actually going to be having a conversation about having children within the context of an undercover case. If you head over to TVLine, you can see in a sneak peek Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters having a conversation with false names with a doctor who seems to be all about family planning. While they clearly are there with an ulterior motive, the two may also realize that there are some issues that they have to work through. Take, for starters, the fact that Magnum wants to be a more relaxed and easygoing parent, whereas Juliet prefers a little more discipline.

Is this the sort of hurdle that any parent has to eventually jump over? Sure, and we do imagine that it is going to be a key part in whatever journey that the two take. While the two will continue to think about being parents and starting a family down the road, they also have other pressing things to deal with in the present. Take, for example, continuing to do their job, and then also figuring out what they want their relationship to look like down the road. Do they get married? Are they going to stay at Robin’s Nest forever?

Above all else, we tend to think that this sneak peek gives us a slightly better sense of the sort of fun that you can expect within this episode. Sure, there will also be serious moments, but the writers are giving us the same sort of clever balancing act of genres as usual.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI now, including the schedule for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







