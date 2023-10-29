Magnum PI season 5: A look at the remaining schedule

Want to get a broader sense of what lies ahead on Magnum PI season 5? We’ve been lucky to get a string of episodes over the past few weeks. However, that will be coming to an end in the immediate future.

Here is what we can say first and foremost: There is an episode on Wednesday titled “The Retrieval,” and then, there is a week off due to a Presidential Debate. It appears as though episode 16, titled “Suffer Little Children,” is currently set for November 15.

After this, meanwhile, things get a little bit more ambiguous and tough to figure out. We know that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series will be preempted on November 29 due to the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. Whether or not we have an episode on November 22 remains to be seen, but The Futon Critic does not currently list one.

If there is no episode on the 22nd, that would set up a situation that the final four episodes of the season would be coming on December 6, December 13, December 20, and then the finale on December 27. It is somewhat unusual to have episodes air right in the middle of the holidays, but we haven’t gotten a sense that Magnum PI is going to be carried over at all until 2024. If there is a new episode on the 22nd, then the schedule could shift slightly with the finale on December 20.

No matter what happens in terms of a possible season 6, we’re getting a great sense that the rest of this season will be full of things you love. You are going to see a lot of action, great cases, and also a little bit of romance sprinkled in along the way. We’re hoping that Magnum and Higgins get to an increasingly serious place over time, and we will see where things go.

