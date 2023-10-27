Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 photos: Magnum, Higgins hints

As we wait to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 on NBC next week, there is a lot to be excited about here! Where should we start? Well, it feels like a natural place is by noting that Magnum and Higgins are back working on a case together. What happened on this past episode was more of the exception rather than the rule.

So what will this case contain? Well, the promo that aired earlier this week suggested that starting a family could be a discussion point once more, whether that be in real life or as a part of an undercover operation. Meanwhile, the newly-released photos (check out the show’s Twitter to see them) show that Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters will be spending some time in the signature red Ferrari and beyond just that, scoping out the interior of some place. There are also some images that make it appear as though they could be looking for something out in the wilderness … but remember that we are looking at a pretty limited camera angle here. There could easily be something more going on beyond what we know.

Meanwhile, these images also suggest that TC and Jin are going to do some (literal) digging over the course of this hour. Sure, it is fun to have Jin back, given that he is one of the more familiar supporting characters that the show has. Beyond just that, though, it’s also nice to have another reminder that TC’s recovery continues to be going well. Hopefully, he will just keep getting better over time and the story will end up with him in a great place.

In general, let’s just hope that this episode does a great job of both capturing some fun stories in the moment and also setting up something more. Remember that by the time it ends, we will be at the halfway point of season 5B!

Be sure to either watch live or stream on Peacock the next day. All of these little things will give the show as good of a shot as possible of a season 6 happening.

