Magnum PI season 5 episode 16: A longer wait ahead

If you are eagerly awaiting details on Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 over at NBC, we absolutely understand. The same goes for any episode of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks drama.

However, due to some new network listings, we are aware now that we will be waiting a little bit longer than usual for this episode to arrive. How long are we talking about here? Well, there is no confirmed date as of yet, but you can speculate that November 15 could be when it arrives. There is no episode currently set for November 8, making this the first break of the season. (The reason for this is due to a Presidential debate that is scheduled on the night.)

Now, we know that there are 20 episodes total in season 5, which means that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of twists and turns both in episode 16 and also beyond. Just think about it this way: There is sure to be a lot of action sequences, but also some opportunities to see a number of heartwarming and funny character moments. We hope that Magnum and Higgins move into an increasingly serious place in their relationship, and also that TC continues to get better and better.

We have heard already that the season 5 finale is going to tie together at least a number of loose ends and deliver a satisfying conclusion — even if there are a few threads that could be picked up in a hypothetical season 6. We’re still hoping that NBC will reverse their decision to cancel the show; if not, is it possible that a streaming service out there will pick it up? We are definitely left to wonder for the time being.

Rest assured, we’re going to have more insight on episode 16 as soon as they are officially revealed.

