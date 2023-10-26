Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 ratings: The current takeaways

For those of you out there wanting a live + same-day ratings report for Magnum PI season 5 episode 14, we have you covered! So, what can we take away from it? We know that some out there could be distressed, but there is also a need for greater context.

Let’s start off here with the overall numbers. Last night’s episode “Night Has a Thousand Eyes” ended up generating a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and almost 3.1 million viewers. This is the lowest viewer total that the show has seen so far this fall, though there is always a chance that the series adjusts up in the final numbers.

So why the lower total last night? We chalk it up mostly to increased competition, especially with there being a ton of NBA games last night and we’re right at the start of the season. Magnum PI did perform better once again than its Quantum Leap lead-in, and also came close to matching the total viewership from Found on Tuesday night. If you are looking for some silver linings, this is what we would present for the time being.

The most important thing, at least for now, is that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series stays solid in the live+7 ratings, which factor in a lot of other stuff including DVR viewership. The series has averaged more than 5 million viewers when you factor that in, and is gaining more total viewers through this playback than a significant chunk of the shows on the air this fall.

While Magnum PI may not be shopped around right now…

Remember that could always change! The best-case scenario is that NBC opts to reverse their cancellation decision. Meanwhile, there is also a chance that they could look at other options once we are on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike. There is at least another chance to think about that, but only time will tell.

For now, our #1 suggestion is simply this: That everyone keeps on fighting to the best of their ability. That means, of course, recommending the show, tweeting about it, and posting across social media.

Related – Be sure to see our take on the latest Magnum PI promo

What do you think about the latest batch of season 5 ratings?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







