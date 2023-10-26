Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 promo: More baby talk?

As you prepare to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 over on NBC, what is it that you can expect to see? Is it really baby fever?

Well, judging from the newly-released promo from “The Retrieval” that we saw last night, that could be a part of it. Magnum and Higgins are seeing someone (a doctor?) where they claim they are interested in having kids. Now, it is possible that this is all a part of a case and they are undercover? In theory, you can argue that, but it will raise some questions still about their future. We’ve seen them have some conversations about children between them earlier on this fall, but we will wait and see where everything goes over the course of this hour.

Are they truly ready to be parents? Even if it is both something that the two of them want, there are still a lot of things they have to work through. Take, for starters, an incredibly demanding job. Also, the stresses that go along with it even when they are away from it! They also just need more of a steady plan financially and to figure out if they want to be at Robin’s Nest forever.

We have said this before, but we do remain hopeful that these characters are going to have a great future together. However, at the same exact time there are going to be bumps in the road! They are both strong-willed and it makes sense that they are going to disagree here and there. we wouldn’t be too concerned if some more of that happens.

After all, every relationship has its fair share of problems — what ultimately matters the most is how you are able to get past some of them when the going gets tough. Some of that could be here in this episode — or, who knows? Maybe some of their challenges are external.

