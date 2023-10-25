Magnum PI season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Jin, TC team up

While we wait to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 14 air tonight on NBC, why not take a larger look here at the future?

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

Next week on the network, you are going to see an installment titled “The Retrieval.” For whatever reason, there haven’t been too many official details about the installment yet, but today, we finally have a season 5 episode 15 synopsis that better sets the stage. Take a look below:

Magnum and Higgins are hired to find a missing gamer whose online friends believe he might be in trouble. Jin Jeong enlists the help of TC in a treasure hunt after his ex-partner gets out of prison.

The biggest takeaway that we have right now comes via the return of Jin to the world. Isn’t that great to celebrate? One of the things that this show has done a great job at within this ten-episode season 5B is ensuring that you have a chance to see a ton of familiar faces. While there does remain hope that a season 6 could exist somewhere (even after the cancellation), it does feel like the writers and producers were aware that these could be the final episodes in advance. Because of this, there’s a real effort to include a lot of familiar faces and really fun cases.

Now, it goes without saying that Magnum and Higgins together will be brilliant. However, isn’t it nice to get a treasure hunt at the same time? We certainly tend to think so! One of the things that we’ve had the past few weeks is a nice, natural evolution of the TC character. He’s gone through a lot when it comes to his recovery, and it is very-much nice to see him back in the field again, as well.

Related – See more news on Magnum PI now, including more insight on the campaign for season 6

What are you most excited to see right now entering Magnum PI season 5 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







