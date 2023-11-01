The Boys season 4 teaser: Will it air alongside Gen V finale?

As we prepare for the Gen V season 1 finale to stream on Prime Video tomorrow night, how is it going to be tied to The Boys season 4? We’ve certainly heard that a cliffhanger for the spin-off will lead into the flagship series, but the question is what that will be.

(For us personally, we tend to think that it will have a thing or two to do with the virus that Victoria Neuman now has in her possession.)

For the sake of this article, let’s just get rather specific when it comes to whether or not a teaser for season 4 could be released alongside the finale, and there is a case to be made for it. To be specific, let’s talk for a moment about the fact that the Antony Starr series finished production on season 4 earlier this year and presumably, there could be enough footage out there in order to package something more together to air alongside Gen V.

With this being said, though, we think that it is unlikely for the time being. Why is that? Well, it is a tied a good bit to what we could be seeing when it comes to Prime Video’s long-term plans for the premiere. We don’t think that season 4 will be available until either the spring or summer of next year and by virtue of that, they don’t have to rush anything along.

With this being said, we certainly think that there are going to be a few different teases and promos here and there for what lies ahead on this show. If you have watched The Boys with any regularity over the years, you probably know a little about what to expect when it comes to promotion.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

