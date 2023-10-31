Gen V season 1 episode 8 (finale): Another The Boys cameo?

As we prepare to see the Gen V season 1 finale on Prime Video a little later this week, why not talk about cameos? It certainly makes some element of sense that we would get them, and the question remains as to who they will be.

Is there one name that stands out head and shoulders above the rest? To us, it feels obvious based on what we’ve seen already. The Deep made a brief cameo, we’ve seen Soldier Boy, and on this past episode, Victoria Neuman made another big move courtesy of retrieving that superhero virus.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So who is primed to come on board as of this moment? Well, we know that we’re setting up potentially now for some sort of enormous battle around Godolkin University, one that is going to feature Cate potentially squaring off against some of her fellow students. To make matters even more chaotic, she also may be able to get Sam on board. As you would imagine, that is going to be a problem.

At the end of the day, we could see things getting so chaotic that Vought sends in someone from the Seven as reinforcements. This could be a way in which to introduce the “new” version of Black Noir, who was killed off unbeknownst to the public at the end of season 1. Or, you could swing for the fences and have Homelander turn up. To a certain extent, that would make some sense given that he can come in and be the “savior” for whatever is going on. Antony Starr was never confirmed to be appearing on Gen V but at the end of the day, isn’t it the #1 thing that makes the most sense? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V now, including more insight regarding what else is coming

Who do you think from The Boys could appear on the Gen V finale, if anyone?

Share rightnow in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







