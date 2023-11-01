Loki season 2 finale reportedly raises huge Kang, MCU issue

The Loki season 2 finale is coming to Disney+ in a little over a week now — and the more we hear, the more nervous we get.

After all, we heard from the very onset of this season that the idea here was to deliver a story that sets up huge things in the MCU down the road, and that includes further establishing Kang the Conqueror as the Big Bad moving into the next part of the universe, including upcoming Avengers films. This character / the Kang variants are played by Jonathan Majors, and the recent controversies and allegations against the actor put Disney and Marvel into a really difficult spot. Do you recast Kang? That feels somewhat possible given the way that this universe can work. At the same time, you also have to wonder if they will pivot to a completely different villain altogether.

Of course, the big challenge here is that Loki is already done, and no matter what they want to do in the future, they can’t change the ending here. Speaking in a new Variety report, here is what one insider had to say on the subject of the finale:

“Marvel is truly f—– with the whole Kang angle … And they haven’t had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [due to the WGA strike]. But I don’t see a path to how they move forward with him.”

Ultimately, we do think the next few months will be critical to figuring a lot of this out, and while Marvel has painted themselves into a corner here, they do still have an array of other options and characters they can draw from. They now have an opportunity to finally create content with the Fantastic Four and X-Men, which they have not had in the past. While most of this stuff will likely turn into films rather than movies, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some sort of spin-off here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Loki and what’s next

What do you think that Marvel is going to do after the Loki season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







