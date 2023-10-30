Loki season 2 episode 5 trailer: Miss Minutes’ rise to power?

As we prepare for Loki season 2 episode 5, there are so many things we’re left to wonder about here. Isn’t that the intention? This is a show that has been attempting to shock and surprise from the jump, which is pretty expected given that we are dealing with time-travel, variants, and also unknown threats.

Yet, in the midst of all of this, who would’ve expected that a cartoon clock would be the most dangerous threat that we’ve seen? Miss Minutes has proven herself to be a pretty terrifying antagonist, mostly in that we’re looking at an absolute psychopath who genuinely has no feels towards death whatsoever. Of course, a big part of the success of this character is tied to the performance of Tara Strong. Just as a reminder to all major production houses, it is valuable to get quality, accomplished voice actors for roles of this significance.

If you head over here, you can see a full Loki midseason trailer that gives you a sense of what some of the highlights are going to be across the board for the remaining episodes. While Miss Minutes may still be on the road to mass destruction, Loki himself may be surprised by a few things. Also, are we going to get more backstory for Owen Wilson’s character of Mobius? It feels that way.

While we would not say that season 2 has been perfection throughout, this is a massive step up from the end of Secret Invasion and if it sticks the landing, the Disney+ series may be able to put the MCU back on the road to redemption. With the money that is invested across the board in these properties, that is absolutely something that needs to happen.

Even if there are only a couple of episodes left, we do think that we’ll be seeing a lot of content … and also some buildup to some upcoming films. Prepare accordingly!

