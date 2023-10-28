Loki season 2 episode 5 spoilers: A method to the madness?

As we look more and more towards Loki season 2 episode 5 on Disney+ next week, we know that there’s big stuff ahead. After all, we’ve already seen the apparent death of one Victor Timely, and that is without noting that cliffhanger that may have put several lives in jeopardy.

So while you may be worried about multiple characters and understandably so at the moment, it is also important to keep track of this: Loki is still Loki. This is not the sort of show that will completely wipe away the board. With that being said, they still do want you to be concerned, just as they also want you to realize that we may be intentionally misled in certain directions at this point.

Are there even rules to the world that we are seeing right now within the larger MCU? It may be easy to say “no,” but that is not fully the case! For more on that, all you have to do is check out some of what head writer Eric Martin had to say to Variety:

“There is a very specific rule that I have set in place in my mind through this point in the season and beyond … I’m not going to specifically call out what that is right now because I don’t want to ruin things for you. I do put parameters there because I think it forces you to have to be more creative, rather than having everything at your disposal. But there is a very specific logic about what’s happening right now.”

Martin also passed along this cryptic tease about the final two episodes:

“I’ll just say — obviously, the story continues … Just don’t expect a straight line.”

