1923 season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for November

As many people out there may know already, a 1923 season 2 is coming to Paramount+ at some point down the road. Is it going to be the final season? Sure, but we do take some satisfaction in knowing that the show will be back. It is really just a matter of when at this point.

So is there any chance at all that we’re going to get more news on the Harrison Ford show’s future? Let’s just say that it is possible, but it will depend on a number of different factors.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Take, at least for starters, the state of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We know it will take some element of time after the strike ends (hopefully with a fair deal) before the cast is able to come back to work, but this is an important domino that we do want to see fall at some point here. Another big one at the moment is the state of the scripts, which make everything a little bit more ambiguous since Taylor Sheridan is not someone who does a ton of interviews. How much is written? There is still a pretty big mystery here.

At the moment…

We think that the odds are pretty low that we will get a lot of 1923 news this month, mostly because we tend to think the top priority for Sheridan instead will be finishing off the fifth and final season for Yellowstone, especially with old episodes airing on CBS. There is a lot of drama around the endgame of the flagship show and once that gets back off the ground, we tend to think we will learn more about the prequels.

As for a premiere date, we’ll be happy if the show actually gets back on the air when we get around to the fall of 2024. It could even be before that, depending on how fast a show like this can be turned around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 right now, including a few other updates on the future

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







