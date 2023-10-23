1923 season 2 premiere date: A positive sign towards progress?

If you do want to see 1923 season 2 premiere at some point in the future on Paramount+, you already know that patience is key. After all, consider what we have sat through already!

First and foremost, remember that Taylor Sheridan was unable to work on scripts for several months due to the WGA strike. That may be over, but the SAG-AFTRA strike still remains. If the studios and streaming services are able to present them with a fair deal, there is at least a chance that we could see some movement in the right direction. We just have not arrived in a position where that can happen.

Now that we’ve said that, we can at least say that there is a reason for positivity at this point. For those currently unaware, there are discussions set for tomorrow between the actors’ union and the AMPTP, who have the power to propose some compromises. If a deal can be reached here within the next couple of weeks, we will start to be able to raise some pretty significant questions. Take, for starters, when 1923 will actually be able to get back to work. In theory, you could make the argument that it could be good to go in either November or December. However, will the cast be available then? Or, are we going to be stuck in a situation where the weather makes it impossible.

So long as the SAG-AFTRA strike does end soon, we do hope that there is a chance that the Harrison Ford drama will be ready to go in 2024. We may be waiting until the summer or fall in order to see it, but good things do come to those who wait … right?

