Tracker season 2 spoilers: Justin Hartley hypes Sofia Pernas return

Following the events of last night’s Tracker season 1 finale, it makes all the sense in the world to want to know more about season 2 ASAP. That includes, of course, a lot in regards to guest stars!

Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve had a chance to see a number of big names appear here including Jennifer Morrison, Jensen Ackles, and Melissa Roxburgh. All of this is in addition to Sofia Pernas, who appeared earlier this season as Billie.

One of the challenges that comes with casting so many great people is of course the issue of availability. Are you going to be able to bring them all back for more? There are some questions there. However, we can at least confirm that Hartley’s real-life wife in Pernas will be back for more — and for more than one episode! Here is some of what Justin (who is also an executive producer) had to say to Deadline:

She’s definitely coming back. We have some pretty cool stuff for her to do next year. She’ll be back several times next year. We have plans to bring back my whole my family…We have a lot of questions to answer with Colter’s mother. Jennifer Morrison does this really wonderful performance. I think we’d be remiss not to bring her back. We built this really great group of actors [who are] hopefully more than willing to come back, because we’d love to play more with them. We have a bunch of stories to tell with all [of them].

Hopefully, we’re going to have a chance to learn something more about guest stars — at least in terms of who is locked in — at some point over the summer. Also, wouldn’t it be great to have some notable new additions at the same exact time?

