1923 season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for October

Now that we are in the midst of October, what can we say when it comes to 1923 season 2? The show is coming back to Paramount+, and it is mostly a matter of when.

In the event that you missed it, let’s just start things off here with the good news, just in case you missed it somehow. The WGA strike officially ended this past week, and that this officially means is that the production team can start to prepare a little bit more for the future. New scripts can be written and some more plans will be finalized behind the scenes — and obviously, there’s a ton to be excited for on this front.

However, the odds of us getting some sort of big reveal over the course of October are pretty darn close to zero. There’s no reason to think that Paramount+ will be able to share much until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. Think of it like this: They don’t want to share any news unless they are 100% certain that the show will meet a premiere-date threshold. If we are lucky, the strike will end a little bit later this month and from there, maybe we will start to hear a little bit more about production.

So when are we anticipating a premiere date at present?

We would say that for the time being, the best-case scenario here is that we see the series back at some point in mid-to-late 2024. Remember that even when the actors’ strike is done, there are some schedules that will need to be arranged given that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are both extremely busy performers with a lot of other projects. It will take some time to ensure that they have everything plotted out.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

