1923 season 2 premiere date: Good news towards 2024 release?

Are we starting to inch our ways towards a 2024 premiere date for 1923 season 2 at Paramount+? For the first time, we have further reason for optimism on that subject.

So where does that stem from? Well, the most simple answer that we can give you is this: What is going on in regards to the larger television industry at present. The WGA strike is set to be over once the new deal with the networks / streaming services is ratified. That means that for the first time since basically April, Taylor Sheridan can work on the scripts. It remains unclear just how much was written before the start of the strike; there were tentative shooting days this past summer for the Yellowstone prequel, but those were pushed back.

Now that the WGA strike is ending, at least more and more things behind the scenes can be prepared … though there is the SAG-AFTRA strike to also think about here, and that still has not reached a conclusion. Once that is done, though, we do think that production could start up a short time after, depending of course on the availability of filming locations and also actor schedules. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are, after all, rather busy.

With this new development with the WGA and the likelihood that the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved this fall, we at least feel optimistic that 1923 season 2 could be coming at some point in 2024, especially since post-production for a show like this is not extremely long. Now, it is important to note that you probably won’t see Jacob and Cara Dutton back in the first several months of the year, but anytime later than that feels feasible. The streamer needs it as a way to better boost other shows within the larger Taylor Sheridan world.

