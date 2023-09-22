1923 season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for the fall

Now that we are officially into the fall, what does that mean when it comes to 1923 season 2? Is good news coming soon?

We don’t think that we really have to specify this in great deal, but it’s worth noting that of course, we would like news on the next season as soon as possible. Unfortunately, that has proven difficult for a number of different reasons. Need we remind you that we are four and a half months deep into the writers’ strike at the moment?

If you have been paying close attention to a lot of stuff pertaining to the WGA strike over the past week, then you should know at least a certain amount of good news here — there are deep, ongoing talks at the moment that could end this dispute. Fingers crossed this happens in the coming days and if it does, we could be in a situation where 1923 takes a major step forward. Remember that filming has not started for the second season yet, and the state of the scripts from Taylor Sheridan currently remains to be seen. We do still have to wait and see what’s going on there!

Even if production is able to get underway this fall (which would also require the SAG-AFTRA strike to also be over), you’re still not going to get any sort of premiere date news. Odds are, we could hear more about that in the winter or the spring. We do remain pretty optimistic that we’re going to see the series back at some point in 2024 — provided that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have the space in their schedules. We know that these two in particular are as busy of performers as you are going to find.

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it premieres?

