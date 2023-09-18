1923 season 2 filming: Will it kick off this fall?

Are we going to have a chance to see 1923 season 2 filming at some point this fall? The Paramount+ hit will absolutely be in demand. There is no reason to doubt that! Remember that the prequel was enormously successful throughout season 1, and even to this day we’ve seen more and more effort spent by everyone involved to aggressively promote the franchise. That includes Yellowstone season 1 airing on CBS at present.

Now, let’s talk a little bit more about what is happening with filming and when it could start…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

As some of you may already know, 1923 season 2 filming was halted before it even began due to the WGA strike, and then the SAG-AFTRA strike arrived and push things back further. In order to ensure that writers and actors get back to work this fall, they have to be paid fair contracts. We know that this is something that is so much easier said than done, but there are talks about negotiations happening with the WGA and the streamers / studios later this week.

The most important thing to note, for now…

Let’s just say that even when the strikes are done, scripts may need to be written! Also, remember for a moment here that there is another issue when it comes to scheduling. A number of the stars here, including Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, have other jobs. We’re sure that things will be planned out in a way where everyone can work in a way that is befitting what else they have going on … but that doesn’t make it easy.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we will have a chance to see the arrival of season 2 at some point in 2024.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923 right now, including some other details on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1923 season 2 over on Paramount+, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







