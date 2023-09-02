1923 season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for September

What could we learn about 1923 season 2 over the course of September? We don’t think it is a surprise that we want some more news…

First and foremost, consider this: It has been several months now since the first season of the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren drama wrapped up. Also, remember that filming for the next and final batch of episodes was meant to start up earlier this summer; however, it was eventually delayed due to the WGA strike. There is no clear evidence that there are scripts out there for season 2 so even when the strike ends, those will need to be put together by Taylor Sheridan.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So is there a chance that we’re going to get ANY 1923 news at all before September wraps? Well, for the time being let’s just say that it is a little bit foolish to have unrealistic expectations here. If we are lucky, we could at least get a resolution to the WGA strike this month, and then the SAG-AFTRA strike soon after. Remember that these unions are fighting hard for the future of all of their talent; the average writer and actor are not anywhere near a Taylor Sheridan or Harrison Ford. They deserve the right to make a fair wage.

If the strikes do end over the next month or two, we imagine that this could open the door to season 2 starting up filming at some point early next year — and we could still get a 2024 launch! At the end of the day, though, a lot of this is going to be tied to whatever is also going on with Ford and Mirren’s schedules. we probably don’t have to say this, but they are both pretty darn busy with a lot of different projects on their plate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923, including a few other updates all about what the future could hold

What are you hoping to learn when it comes to 1923 season 2 over the course of September?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







