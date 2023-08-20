1923 season 2 premiere date: Is 2024 fully expected?

We imagine that the interest in a 1923 season 2 premiere date is out there all across the board at this point. Why wouldn’t it be? Our hope is that at some point moving forward, we will at least start to get some more news on filming and the pathway to the future for Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast.

Before we go too much further here, of course we should note what the top priority is here — that the writers and actors are paid every single cent that they deserve amidst the ongoing strikes. Why shouldn’t they? This process takes however it takes, even if it means we’re left to wait a while longer to see these shows on the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Our hope certainly is that the strikes reach their conclusion in the next few month and within that, we have a chance to learn more about when 1923 is able to start shooting. It may not happen this year, given the uncertain nature of some of the remaining scripts. Honestly, the most important thing at the moment is that everyone takes their time to deliver the best final season possible.

Personally, we do still think that 1923 season 2 is not going to be coming out until we get to at least the summer of 2024, but we would be shocked if we were stuck waiting until 2025. A lot of Taylor Sheridan shows have fairly quick turnarounds, which is rather remarkable when you consider how prolific the guy is as a screenwriter and producer. We also think that Paramount+ will not want to wait too much longer than this just on the basis of what they are hoping to bring to the table beyond just this show. There are plans for some other prequels, even if it remains unclear as to what is going on with some of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1923, including some other details about the future

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







