The Morning Show season 3 episode 9: Is Bradley leaving UBA?

We knew entering The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 that we were going to see everything hit the fan with Bradley and Laura. After all, last week Julianna Margulies’ character realized that her girlfriend was at the Capitol on January 6 and deleted compromising future of her brother. She recognized just how far she was willing to go in order to protect him, and also that Cory was willing to do everything possible to cover up the crime. If there was ever a reminder of how much he loved her, that was it.

Yet, the potential end of Bradley and Laura was far from the only thing that was big in this episode. It seems as though Reese Witherspoon’s character is leaving UBA! Did she have a choice? Well, she realized that Paul had the information on what happened with Hal and after losing almost everything, she didn’t feel right staying on board the show. With that, she resigned immediately, on air, for personal reasons.

As if all of this wasn’t crazy enough, the episode concluded with Paul helping to run a story alleging predatory behavior on the part of Cory, claiming that he was “grooming” Bradley, put her in the same hotel as him, and then publicly outed her. That story finally resurfaced after a long hiatus, just as a lot of people probably assumed that it would at some point.

So in focusing on Bradley above all else right now, the question here is how she can atone for what she’s done, both personally and professionally. She could claim that the “personal reasons” is actually due more to that story about Cory than January 6, even if that wasn’t true. However, that wouldn’t allow her to get Laura back, and it is pretty clear that she loves her dearly.

Just go ahead and know this: Bradley has a big role to play in the finale. Reese Witherspoon is not leaving the show like Bradley did in episode 9.

