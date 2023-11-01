Dancing with the Stars 32: Who was eliminated, Monster Week?

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 episode that we were going to see a lot of cool stuff. After all, it’s Monster Week! This was a chance for the cast to get big, bold, and creative in honor of Halloween … not that they haven’t already worn costumes this season.

When it comes to the results, though, there are some other mysteries that were worth wondering in advance. Who was really in the most danger here? Well, you could argue that it is Harry Jowsey since he is the worst dancer left, but he’s also clearly got a solid fanbase alongside Rylee Arnold. Because of that, there are scenarios where you could see someone like Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan, or Barry Williams leave the competition. We’re also slightly worried about Lele Pons, who hasn’t gotten the promotion as some of the other great dancers this season.

At some point in every season of Dancing with the Stars, some of the surprises start to come into play. We saw a big one last week with Mira Sorvino and by virtue of that, we do think that more are going to be coming … and it is largely a matter of when.

Here is your reminder that the Judges’ Save is no longer here to prevent a shocking result. Anything can happen at any time.

Now, let’s get to the results!

