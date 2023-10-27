Dancing with the Stars 32 week 6 spoilers: Monster Week dances

This afternoon, ABC confirmed some of the Dancing with the Stars 32 week 6 choices that are coming up, and there is a lot to be excited about here!

So, where do we start? How about with a reveal that we are entering Monster Week? If there was ever a time to show off some spooky stuff within the world of the ballroom, this is it. Also, this is an episode airing on Halloween. Everyone is going to get some elaborate costumes and beyond just that, they will also have songs fitting the holiday.

Want to know more? Well, take a look below for all of the choices, plus also what we’re going to see during a dance marathon at the end of the night.

TV and film star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Paso Doble to “Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse. (vampire)

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Contemporary to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle. (undead)

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish. (harpy and harpy slayer)

Singer and social media star Lele Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Paso Doble to “Bloody Mary” (Wednesday dance TikTok version) by Lady Gaga. (dead goth girl/spider)

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jive to “Skeleton Sam” by LVCRFT. (skeletons)

GRAMMY®-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Contemporary to “Zombie” by The Cranberries. (zombie/mummy hybrid)

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold will perform an Argentine Tango to “Blinding Lights” by District 78. (aliens)

“The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Viennese Waltz to “It’s A Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” by James Brown. (Werewolf and Little Red Riding Hood)

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky and pro Emma Slater will perform an Argentine Tango to “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell. (gored matador)

During the Dance Marathon, couples will perform a Hustle to “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees and a Charleston to “Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party)” by Kris Bowers.

Judging from the choices alone…

Jason easily has the coolest idea since the Cranberries are iconic and this is a really great song. Meanwhile, Harry and Rylee having to do an Argentine Tango as aliens could prove to be a hot mess. How do you pull that off?

If nothing else, we do think that we’re being set up for one of the most creative weeks of the season, and we are definitely looking forward to what happens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

