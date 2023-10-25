Dancing with the Stars 32 results: Who was eliminated, week 5?

We knew entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 week 5 show that it was going to be emotional. However, at the same time we knew that someone was going to be eliminated. There was no way around it!

So, who ended up actually being sent out the door? Let’s start with a reminder that there was perhaps more uncertainty than ever this go-around. While Mauricio Umansky was in danger week 1, he has gotten progressively better over time. Adrian Peterson’s exit cleared the ballroom of people who seemingly had smaller voting blocks, so this was a more enigmatic night.

The people who we thought were pretty safe were the ones who have been strong all season in terms of scores — think Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, and Xochitl Gomez. We figured that Lele Pons would be okay, as well. As for everyone else, it felt like that was where things were going to start getting a little bit more mysterious!

So, who was actually sent out the door here? Well, entering the final portion of the night, Harry Jowsey was firmly by himself in last place, whereas Alyson Hannigan was a few points above him. They were the bottom two, but this did not guarantee that either of them would be leaving.

So who actually was sent out?

Well, this was one of of the hardest exits of the season — Mira Sorvino is gone! Given that she had her daughter incorporated in the dance tonight with Gleb, we thought that this was really special and would’ve been super-memorable. However, at the same time, we do think that going first hurt her severely, as did the fact that there were so many routines after the fact.

The biggest takeaway we have tonight is pretty simple: Harry’s clearly got people who do not want to see him gone.

Related – See more news about the Len Goodman tribute on Dancing with the Stars, plus Cheryl Burke’s absence

What did you think about tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 results?

Did the right person leave, in your eyes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







