The Voice video: Dylan Carter and Tom Nitti battle on Team Reba

As you prepare to check out the latest The Voice season 24 episode on NBC tonight, why not check out the latest from the battle rounds?

If you head over to the link here, you can check out a new battle that is featuring none other than Dylan Carter and Tom Nitti, who are doing their best to battle things out over on Team Reba McEntire. The song choice that they are belting out here is Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t,” which we imagine will be a treat to a lot of country-music fans out there.

Let’s just start off here by stating the following: These two are both really good at what they do and honestly, it’s a curious choice that they have been paired off against each other since both could do really well in the live shows! They each are of an archetype that has historically done quite well on the show. Personally, we think the individuality and upside of Dylan gives him a quite edge, but Tom feels like someone who could be easily picked up by another team.

Now, if you do want a little bit of other news pertaining to the singing competition right now, we can say that Wynonna Judd is going to serve as the mega mentor for the upcoming Knockout Rounds. She will join Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani as she helps to advise the contestants moving forward. In between her and Reba, we are getting a double dose of country music royalty and of course, it will prove interesting to see how this impacts the competition at large.

(With this being said, we still remain steadfast in our belief that the Battle Rounds and Knockouts could be replaced by a different format that is more exciting, and also moves the needle for the competition a little bit more.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

