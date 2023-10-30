American Horror Stories season 4: Any sequel stories?

As we do inch ever closer to a possible American Horror Stories season 4 over on FX and Hulu, why not talk sequels? Is there a chance that we could get them?

Of course, we recognize first and foremost that the whole idea of this series is that every single episode is meant to stand on its own … not that this is all that much of a surprise at this point. We do tend to think that everyone watching the show in season 3 knows what it is and doesn’t expect any of these stories to continue.

Yet, is there a chance that some of season 3’s episodes could get a follow-up down the road? We do think that it is interesting enough to think about for a moment.

“Bestie” – After what River did here to Shelby, is there another chapter that’s possible here? We suppose so, but it would only be interesting if it leads to Shelby’s downfall.

“Daphne” – We don’t think it works, given that the whole purpose of the ending here was to present some ambiguity as to whether Daphne planned the whole frame job or not on Will. The show already undercut their own ending enough with what they did with Daphne lighting up at the end.

“Tapeworm” – What would be the point here? The only thing that would work is if you had multiple women banding together and becoming an army of obsessed killers or something crazy like that.

“Organ” – Easily the story with the most potential but, ironically, the worst episode of the four. In the end, its undoing was the fact that there was not enough time to really dive into the world and some of the key players who were present here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

