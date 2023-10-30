The Gilded Age season 2 premiere: Where is Tom Raikes?

Following the premiere of The Gilded Age season 2 on HBO this week, you may be wondering still about Tom Raikes. Where is the character, and are he and Marian really over?

Well, one thing we know is that the character’s absence was addressed in the premiere, and also that Thomas Cocquerel is no longer a main cast member. This does not mean that he is gone forever, but it certainly does seem as though he is gone for now.

Speaking via TVLine, writer and executive producer Julian Fellowes was pretty diplomatic when asked whether or not we would see the character again:

“Almost the only thing I’ve learned from writing these kinds of ongoing dramas is to never say never about any character, because you just don’t know … I loved Tom Raikes. I thought he was very good, because he was seduced by the things that seduce people, and you think you’re [protected] against that stuff until you’re exposed to it. You say, ‘Oh, I don’t care about money.’ Then suddenly you’re given $20 million, and on the day after they say, ‘Well, why don’t you give your $20 million to the hospital? It’s just the right amount. That’s what they’re looking for.’ And suddenly you discover that [the money is] more important to you than you realize.”

Our feeling at present is that we’re going to at least hear of the character again at some point, but that does not mean that he will become a permanent fixture within this world. It is hard to assume that when there are so many other things that are happening on an almost near-constant basis. We don’t think that Marian’s love life is going to slow down, and there is also only so much time that can be devoted to her story in the first place.

