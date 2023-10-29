The Gilded Age season 2 episode 2: ‘Some Sort of Trick’

Following the big premiere episode tonight on HBO, do you want to learn more about The Gilded Age season 2 episode 2? This is a story titled “Some Sort of Trick” that is going to further establish where a lot of these characters are in their lives. There will be drama, and you can be assured that we’ll also get to see how other characters becoming either established ore reestablished within their lives.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then we recommend that you check out the full The Gilded Age season 2 episode 2 synopsis below right now:

After giving Oscar his final verdict, George sends Clay to meet Mr. Henderson, the union leader at his Pittsburgh steel plant. Meanwhile, Agnes chides Ada for being too chatty during a visit with Luke Forte, Mrs. Fane arranges a match for Marian in Newport, Larry gets a new commission, and Peggy is welcomed back to 61st Street by all but one.

One of the things that you can be assured with a show like this is rather simple: There is going to be a lot packed in to just about every episode. This is one of those things that Julian Fellowes has been known for over the years dating back to Downton Abbey, and there is no real reason to think that this is about to change at this point.

Above all else…

We do think the big thing at the forefront of the season will of course be George and his efforts to figure out how exactly to accrue more money for himself at all costs. This was at the heart of the industrial revolution, and of course this show is all about exploring this particular time period from a number of angles. Why not get excited further about the future here?

