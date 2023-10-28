The Gilded Age season 2 premiere spoilers: The central story

In just a matter of a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see The Gilded Age season 2 premiere arrive on HBO. With that, what are you going to see from start to finish here?

Well, we know that at the center of the story is of course high society — and, in particular, the opera. Bertha wants to have a box there and in modern times, you would think that this doesn’t matter all that much. However, within the world of the period drama, it is far more significant. This is a significant driver of her narrative, as she sees it as a gateway to a myriad of other opportunities.

In the end, here is just some of what executive producer David Crockett had to say on the subject now to Entertainment Weekly:

“Bertha is preoccupied with the fact that she doesn’t have a box at the Academy of Music, and that becomes a big driver of the season … That might beg the question, do people really care that much about opera? But Bertha cares about it greatly. She cares about having a box at the Academy of Music because, as she explains to George, the opera is where society puts itself on display, where the elites meet each other, their children court each other, and how the wheels of society turn.”

Honestly, for us one of the most appealing things about this show is precisely how different it truly is from the world in which we know. There is something so appealing about the idea of “how the other half live,” at least in terms of seeing these specific avenues explored to greater depth.

Also, you know that there are going to be some unexpected setbacks. It is inevitable within a show like this.

