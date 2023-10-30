Dancing with the Stars 32 week 6: Halloween perfection?

As some of you may be familiar with already, Dancing with the Stars 32 week 6 is right around the corner — and it’s on Halloween!

We know that there are a handful of things to be excited about coming up here, especially when it comes to really memorable routines. There have been some fantastic ones themed around October 31 in the past, so why not assume something similar here?

Now, we should go ahead and note that this episode could be a chance for us to see the first perfect score of the season across all judges. While Charity Lawson is the first person to get a 10 this season, we’ve yet to see that across the board.

So, who could get that? You could make the argument easily that it will be Charity and Artem, but we tend to lean more towards Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach. After all, remember this: Halloween is when Daniella and Iman Shumpert really emerged on the scene as serious contenders with an iconic routine. She is one of the best choreographers that the series has, and she also has a really fantastic partner here in the singer/songwriter, who is willing to take chances and have fun out on the stage.

Also, go ahead and remember this for a moment: He is performing “Zombie” by the Cranberries, which we personally think is one of the most loved and nostalgic songs that is out there. People have so many memories of the song and so long as the technique is on-point, it feels like this is a routine that will be beloved and remembered for a rather long time moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

