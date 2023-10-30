Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/29?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you want more of the show now, who can blame you? There was that long hiatus amidst the WGA strike over the course of the late spring and summer and in that sense, the show is still making up for lost time.

Well, this is probably where we should go ahead and get some of the good news out there: The late-night series IS about to be back with another new episode! You are going to have a chance to see it back, albeit slightly later than the past few weeks. The current plan per HBO is for it to air at 11:10 p.m. Eastern, with the slight delay being tied to the premiere of The Gilded Age airing a little bit earlier in the evening and having an extended run time.

As for what the show tonight is going to chronicle, we don’t anticipate that it is going to be all that different from the past several. We do tend to think that a few minutes will be spent looking further into new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, as well as a few other headlines from the past few days. Then, there will be a main segment that is a little more evergreen.

Are these segments perhaps too evergreen and off the beaten path? We would argue that Oliver’s show should probably figure out a way over the next few weeks to deliver something that can more effectively go viral; otherwise, they are left with some segments that could end up being lost in the woods amidst everything else that is going on in the world as of late.

Oh, and of course we still want to see something that is pretty darn funny.

Related – Be sure to check out some other recent headlines from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it airs tonight?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more news on the series.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







