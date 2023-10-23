Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: McKinsey and Menendez

So what was at the center of the October 22 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver? Of all things, McKinsey. We know that the HBO show has managed to go off the beaten path with some of their stories before, but this? Well, we didn’t see this one coming at all!

For those who are unaware, McKinsey & Company has a rather lengthy history within the business world, working with government agencies and also with major brands like Coca-Cola and then also Best Buy. Sure, a management consulting company may not be the most exciting thing in the world, but Oliver does have a tendency to add a little bit of flair to everything, no?

While there was a lot of humor within this segment, a lot of the information in here may be genuinely surprising to people out there, from the company’s list of former employees to the discretion that they use. This honestly felt like a pretty evergreen segment for a show that prides itself (in the title, no less) on chronicling the past seven days of news. Yet, they’ve also strayed more and more from that over the past several years.

Despite how evergreen it may feel, you never know when a subject like this could matter down the road! It certainly could be a talking point if multiple former employees do end up in a Presidential race.

As for some other discussion points from the episode, we did have a few comments from Oliver about the ongoing debate over the next Speaker of the House, and then also the ongoing story when it comes to Bob Menendez. This is a story that probably has not gotten enough attention over the past few weeks for the sheer absurdity of it all. (Also, John had some great one-liners in here, including how Menendez and his wife apparently met at an ihop in New Jersey.)

