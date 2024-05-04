Halo season 3 renewal: Will it be announced this May?

Is there a chance that we will hear about a Halo season 3 renewal at some point between now and the end of May?

It goes without saying that Halo is a show that has generated a lot of discussion over the years. The first season was considered to be a critical and commercial disappointment. The second season still had some issues but at the same time, did get progressively better as it went along. The finale absolutely brought in even more exciting elements from the games!

Now, we just have to look a little bit more into what Paramount+ wants, and why there has not been a renewal as of yet.

The biggest reason? Well, there are probably a lot of discussions happen about money, not that this is much of a shocker. Not only does it make the world go round, but this is the #1 thing that every network or streamer thinks about when determining the future. This is made all the more complicated by the fact that Paramount Global may be in the midst of a sale, and the uncertainty surrounding this could end up extending the process a little longer than anyone imagined.

Do we want to see another season?

Absolutely, so long as the show continues its positive trajectory. Unfortunately, it’s also not a guarantee. Paramount+ does not release viewership, but there is a chance that season 2 viewership dropped versus season 1 after the mixed reviews.

The big reason to have hope, meanwhile, is that the success of some recent video-game adaptations may signal more and more that the medium is being taken more seriously — as it should have been in the past. As a result of all of this, there could be more people out there willing to give Halo a chance who may not have been as willing to once upon a time.

Do you want to see a Halo season 3 renewal happen at Paramount+?

