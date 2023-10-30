Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The campaign against Felicia

Even though the Veto Ceremony is not happening until tomorrow in the Big Brother 25 house, that won’t stop Cirie from getting ahead of things. She knows that she has a lot of work cut out for her as she tries to survive versus Felicia on the block. Jag has the Veto, and of course, he is not going to use it.

With all of this in mind, the big question that Cirie is clearly asking herself is quite simple: How can I convince others to take Felicia out instead of her? What argument is there to make that happen?

Well, thanks to a conversation between her and Matt earlier this afternoon, we got a brief little teaser of what to expect here. She indicated that if Felicia gets to the end, very few people have a good chance against her. After all, she is 63 years old, she’s survived on the block a ton, and held her own in some comps, even if she didn’t win too many of them. Meanwhile, she downplayed herself by saying that she has little chance of winning, and that a lot of the superfans on the jury would not be bitter and hold anything against other players who got more blood on their hands.

Do we think this pitch is going to work? Probably not, largely because it’s too hard to buy into the idea at this point of Cirie Fields as some non-threat when she is one of the best reality TV gameplayers ever. Still, she is not going to be giving up here!

Also, a card game

Production has decided that they wanted to give everyone something to do rather than talk smack about each other. Because of that, they now have an activity that could help them get through much of the rest of the weekend.

