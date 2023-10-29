Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Can Cirie make a move?

With the final five Veto Ceremony happening tomorrow in Big Brother 25, the mission for Cirie at this point is simple: She has to find a crack. Or, at the very least a way to stay even if she is on the block.

We already know that Jag and Bowie Jane have coordinated their lies to make the Survivor icon feel like she’s fine this week. They don’t want her in the final four, and it doesn’t matter what Matt thinks as the Head of Household. We think she’s going to try to give him some subtle hints moving forward as to what to do, given that he at least has more loyalty to her than some other people. (He could’ve saved her from the block, but even if he did that and Jag still won Veto, she’d probably end up there regardless.)

This afternoon, Bowie Jane made it clear to Cirie that she’s safe. She was about to have a conversation with Jag, but he was then called to the Diary Room.

Have we seen her pull off incredible moves in the past? Definitely, but this one is hard since she’s a bigger threat clearly than Felicia and also someone Matt could work with moving forward. Her best-case scenario is to make a final two deal with Bowie, hope that she buys it, and then get a tie vote with Matt breaking the tie in her favor. Given that Jag and Bowie have a final-two deal at this point, it would benefit Matt to have one of his own … but this feels incredibly unlikely.

Just know this: Cirie will keep fighting, mostly because that’s what she does. She’s been pretty miserable in this game over the past few weeks, so we don’t think she wants to get out of this with anything other than the prize money.

Do you think there is any move Cirie can make on Big Brother 25 today?

