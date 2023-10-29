Saturday Night Live return date: Timothee Chalamet to host!

Following tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, did you want to know the return date? We have that plus Timothee Chalamet news!

First and foremost, let’s start with the fact that we are facing a two-week break when it comes to the series being back on the air. The plan, at least for now, is for the cast and crew to return on November 11. Meanwhile, Chalamet is going to be the host, which makes it that for the first time this season, a movie star is taking on the role!

What gets a little complicated here is that if the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing at that time, he will actually not be able to promote any of his upcoming projects. It’s possible that name recognition will help on its own — or, that Timothee just wants to be a part of the show. We should note that he has hosted the show before all the way back at the end of 2020, so he has some familiarity with the cast and producers already. We do think it’s always useful to have a few big names here and there, even if they aren’t known for their comedy. After all, it is fair to remember here that we’ve had two comedians already this season, and that is a pretty solid ratio all things considered.

Now, this date means that we’re going to be getting a new episode on November 18, and then a week off for Thanksgiving. After that, we will probably be getting at least three episodes within December, which is typically what we get the vast majority of the time. There will be a ton of episodes airing in the new year, as well, so you don’t have to worry about that.

