Saturday Night Live cold open: Mikey Day is new Joe Biden

This weekend we had a chance to see a new episode of Saturday Night Live, and with that, yet another person to play Joe Biden.

Just how many people are going to play the President? Before he took this office, Jason Sudeikis had taken on the role in the past. However, Jim Carrey briefly had the role at one point, as did current cast member James Austin Johnson. Now, Mikey Day seems to have taken over the part. The idea there may be that he will be able to play Donald Trump in the event that the two have to debate in some fictional sketch down the road.

The problem with Biden impressions is that most of the time, the spoofs are superficial. That’s why when “Biden” said that most of his friends were ghosts, it was genuinely funny. Most of the rest of the jokes, about his age or about his dog Commander, were ones that we’ve heard a number of times over the years.

Also in here, we had a short appearance of the SNL version of new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who was mostly just presented through an appearance from his Black son. This could be a recurring bit down the road.

Now, you’re super random celebrity cameo

This time around, it was the legendary Christopher Walken, who was there to effectively be the spirit of Halloween. We were almost shocked that we didn’t get Tom Hanks in here to play David S. Pumpkins, but there is also a chance that we’re going to see him down the road.

Let’s also just say this: Christopher Walken is still very funny. Just in case there was ever any doubt here, we now have an answer. There’s also a good chance that we see a little bit later on in the show, given that SNL does like to re-use a lot of its cameos here and there.

