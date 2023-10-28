The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 run time: A surprise

As many of you are well-aware at this point, The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 is set to arrive on Apple TV+ late Tuesday night. So what can we say about it right now? Well, there are certainly a few different things that stand out.

First and foremost, the run time. If you think back to season 2, one of the things that stood out (for better or for worse) was that most of the episodes were pretty substantial when it comes to their run time. They have been in general a little shorter this year, and episode 9 in particular is only 46 minutes, making it the shortest episode of the entire season.

Does this have to be a bad thing? Not necessarily, since it is really all about the quality of the content that you are giving. This episode could prove to be the most important of The Morning Show this season when you consider what is at stake. Alex Levy is going to be forced to make some huge decisions when it comes to her future at UBA. Is she going to help Paul Marks utterly destroy the company before remaking it in a totally new image? That idea seems to be on the table here at this point.

Meanwhile, there are some other questions that we have to wonder about here, as well, including whether Bradley Jackson’s past in DC will really come back to haunt her, especially now that Laura has seemingly uncovered a lot of the truth.

Will the season 3 finale be extended?

More than likely, but this does not mean it will be as long as some of the other stories we’ve had a chance to see as of late. Just keep all of that in mind as we continue to press on.

