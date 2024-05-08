Power Book II: Ghost season 4 trailer: Coming soon?

Is a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 trailer release imminent at Starz? At a certain point, you gotta imagine that the powers-that-be will want to release something … right?

After all, remember this for a moment: Season 4 is the final season of the Michael Rainey Jr. show, and the first part of it is slated to come out on June 7. The series is starting off in a pretty darn dangerous spot for Tariq and Brayden. Remember that the two are on the run! Also, it doesn’t feel like they’ve got too many friends at this point after all they’ve done.

Within the next couple of weeks, it is fair to imagine that a trailer is going to come out and within that, we’ll get a little more information on a few different things. One aspect of that could be Tariq and Brayden’s next move, but then also what some other powerful people are going to do in order to stop it. Isn’t it fair to also throw that into the equation? We at least tend to think so.

With this being the end, it would also be rather nice if there was a chance to see some familiar faces from the franchise’s past turn up to some degree. Tariq and Tommy’s beef seems to be settled, but could Tasha or someone else turn up? That feels more like a possibility — really, the more ways to honor the show’s history, the better. This is the most direct through-line that exists at this point to the original show and we tend to think that in the end, you should be doing whatever you can to honor that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost now, including more discussions now on the future — why did the show have to end now?

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 when it arrives on Starz?

Have any predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — so many more updates are coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







