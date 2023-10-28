The Morning Show season 3 episode 9: Bradley, Laura’s future

As we get prepared to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 over on Apple TV+, there will be a focus on Bradley and Laura. At this point, doesn’t there have to be?

After all, consider one of the biggest plot points we saw over the course of episode 8, where it seemingly indicated that Julianna Margulies’ character had started to realize what happened with Bradley back on January 6. That secret, which involved her deleting the footage of her brother on the scene, has been a focal point ever since the start of the season. It is a secret that she and Cory have tried to keep hidden in the midst of the larger UBA hack and at the moment, they have found a way in order to do that.

Now with that being said, is there a chance that Laura is going to reveal the truth publicly? We’re not sure that we see that, but at the same time, the newly-released photos for episode 9 suggest that her and Bradley are going to have some sort of conversation, and it’s rather easy to figure out what the subject matter is there. We know that they love each other. However, at the same time we’re also well-aware of the fact that there are certain things that are hard to overcome. Laura may understand why Bradley did what she did, and how little of her family she has left. That is not going to change the fact that there are huge implications at the center of it.

Ultimately, we do expect that Bradley’s job is going to be in danger over the course of the final two episodes of the season. It is hard to expect anything less from a show that, from the get-go, has been all about delivering the most drama that it can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show right away, including other details on the future

What are you expecting to see from Bradley and Laura moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







