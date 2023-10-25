The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on The Morning Show season 3 episode 9, you are going to have a chance to see a pretty darn important story. After all, there are only two more installments to go! We tend to think the the finale is going to be electric, and also contain at least a few moments that are going to leave your jaw on the ground.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves for now, though, mostly because there is some other important stuff leading into this, as well. “Update Your Priors” is the title for what is coming up around the corner here!

Below, you can check out the full The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates down the road:

A line is drawn as Alex and Bradley are forced to choose sides. Cory scrambles for stable ground.

Does this mean that we are actually going to see more of Bradley and Alex together on-screen? We know that there are multiple critiques that some out there could have about this season of The Morning Show, but this has to be one of the biggest ones. For a lot of the first season in particular, the foundation of the show was built off of the dynamic that these two women had. However, their screen time has since been limited with Bradley getting a different job doing the evening news, and with Alex continuing to run TMS and doing her own thing.

Will episode 9 carry over almost directly to episode 10?

Let’s just say that at the moment, this is definitely what we are expecting. This show tends to only heighten and escalate drama as we get near the end of a given episode, so why would that change now?

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 9?

