The Morning Show season 3 finale theory: Bradley’s new chapter

We are still over two weeks from seeing the season 3 finale for The Morning Show on Apple TV+, but we are starting to get a sense as to how the story could end. Or, at the very least, how none other than Bradley Jackson could find herself mixed up into all of the drama taking place.

Before we go any further, let’s just begin here by noting how we got into this position in the first place. Over the course of the time jump, everything happened at the Capitol. Bradley deleted that footage and at some point, we do think it could become clear that there was something removed. Secrets in the world of television have a way of getting out, and Bradley also does have a way of making enemies.

With that, let’s remind you of what lies ahead by sharing the synopsis from season 3 episode 8 right now:

Alex and Chip disagree on how to manage rumors about her private life. Bradley begins an investigation that could upend the deal.

Bradley, in her pursuit of the truth here, could easily cause some truths about herself to come out. If she does end up causing the Hyperion purchase to go south, isn’t it easy to see that Paul Marks or someone in his orbit could do some digging on her? This does not feel like a guy to be trifled with.

Also, remember this: It is still possible that he even had something to do with the hack at the start of the season. Remember that? We’re being a bit facetious here, but we do think that there are a big chunk of people within the world of this show that have forgotten about that altogether.

