Big Brother Canada 12 finale: Did Bayleigh, Anthony, or Lexus win?

Who won Big Brother Canada 12? Over the course of tonight’s huge finale on Global, we got a chance to get a firm answer.

Entering the big event, we knew that Bayleigh, Anthony, and Lexus would be squaring off in the final competitions and from there, they would face off against a jury that had a number of pretty tough questions to ask in regards to their games. Bayleigh was the favorite to take it home in our mind, but she also had to make it there. The only way that would happen? If she was to win the final HoH; otherwise, she would need to rely on a miracle in which Lexus decided to keep her over Anthony. She wasn’t willing to do it when it was him versus Todd, so what would be different in this situation?

The Final HoH – Anthony managed to be victorious in part 1, whereas Bayleigh managed to secure the win in part 2 — setting up a fitting showdown for the most worthy winners.

