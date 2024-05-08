Big Brother Canada 12 finale preview: Who will win?

With the Big Brother Canada 12 finale coming tonight on Global, this is the perfect time to ask the all-important question: Who won?

Well, entering the episode we knew that Anthony, Bayleigh, and Lexus would be facing off and without much information about the competitions, a lot remained up in the air. Yet, it feels fair to play out all of the possible scenarios here.

Bayleigh – Based at least on what we’ve seen from the jury roundtable, it feels like in the event she makes it to the final two, she wins. She’s played a scrappy game, fighting constantly despite not being in Hot Chocolate or always having the most control. Her bonding with Anthony was critical to her survival and she used that, never allowing herself to fall completely under his spell.

Anthony – If he makes it to the final two and evicts Bayleigh, he most likely has it. He has a good claim regardless as the chief strategic force this season and someone who managed, yet again, to get people to do what he wanted. His move to get Kayla out is arguably the best of the season, but he still has a glaring weakness: His social game, and not making people feel good about how he played. Not everyone loves it, but it is a part of the equation.

Lexus – She faces the toughest battle, given that she had a chance to take out Anthony at final four and didn’t. If she does evict him, she can at least claim that at the final two versus Bayleigh … but would it really be enough? She is probably the person most likely to at least be in the final two, since it makes sense for either of the other finalists to take her.

